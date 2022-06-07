GeoVax to Present at BIO International Convention 2022

Company to Provide Updates on Phase 2 Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine and Immuno-oncology/Gedeptin®



Atlanta, GA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, will present at the BIO International Convention 2022 being held June 13-16 in San Diego.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: June 15, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Company Presentation Theater 4

Format: Company Presentation & One-On-One Meetings

Registration: Click Here

During the conference, members of the GeoVax management team will host one-on-one meetings with registered attendees to explore collaborative and strategic opportunities around the company’s development portfolio including GEO-CM04S1, a multi-antigenic, next generation COVID-19 vaccine currently being investigated in two Phase 2 studies and Gedeptin®, an adenovirus-vectored bacterial purine phosphorylase designed to locally activate a systemically administered chemotherapeutic prodrug which is currently in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of advanced Head and Neck (H&N) cancers. Individuals interested in meeting with GeoVax are encouraged to reach out to the Company through the scheduling platform available on the conference website or by contacting Company management directly.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.



For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com .



