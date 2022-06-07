Turbotic Announces Appointment of Shail Khiyara to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbotic, the pioneer and leader in Automation Optimization, today announced that Shail Khiyara, former Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Customer Officer at three leading Intelligent Automation companies, has joined Turbotic's Board of Directors.

"Today's automation environment can often create oceans of inefficiencies, and it's more important than ever for organizations to monitor, measure and manage their broad set of automation technologies," said Khiyara. "To do so, organizations need a single pane of glass that unifies data and interfaces, so they can move with agility and efficiency."

Khiyara serves on the Advisory Board of multiple RPA & Intelligent Automation companies, on the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity in Silicon Valley, and is also an Operating Advisor at PeakSpan Capital.

"Shail brings first-hand knowledge of the industry and hands-on experience with go-to-market efforts, enabling digital transformations for various global businesses," said Theo Bergqvist, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Turbotic. "His tremendous leadership experience at organizations with scale and devotedness to customer centricity will help Turbotic as we accelerate our next phase of growth and build the future of automation optimization. We're thrilled to have him on our board, and I am personally excited to learn from his broad experience base."

"We are pleased to welcome Shail Khiyara to the Turbotic Board," said Per Widerström, Board Chairman and Operating Chair at Nordic Capital. "Shail's deep experience in various areas of the business and geographies will be invaluable to Turbotic as we scale our business globally."

"The world of process automation needs a major reset with a third of automation software licenses not being utilized and close to half of major enterprises failing to have their expectation met," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst of HFS Research. "When it comes to process automation and intelligence, enterprises are demanding speed and immediacy to get the data they need to be effective, and emerging solutions that can deliver at this speed -with the right metrics that determine effective outcomes - will be winners in this emerging market. I am excited to see Turbotic attract Shail's caliber and talent to their Board."

"Amidst the fast-changing landscape, the need to drive automation optimization and efficiencies is growing rapidly," said Sneha Kapoor, Senior Research Manager, Financial Insights at IDC Asia/Pacific. "We are seeing strong adoption of Intelligent Automation in the Asia/Pacific region, where customers are increasingly seeking operational, value, and lifecycle automation metrics. Shail has helped shape the industry, and I am excited to see Turbotic has tapped him to join their Board."

Khiyara's appointment follows a series of significant milestones for the company. In addition to growing customer adoption, Turbotic launched a new release (titled Stockholm) last month that highlighted a ServiceNow integration, the ability to autogenerate business case for your automation, multiple user interface changes and predictive process and bot maintenance features.

Turbotic, founded in 2020, is a pioneer and leader in Automation Optimization and delivers a fully integrated cloud platform built to support enterprises scaling, monitoring, and managing their Automation efforts. Turbotic integrates with the leading best-of-breed vendors such as UiPath, Microsoft Power Automate, Automation Anywhere & Blue Prism. The world's leading brands use Turbotic across the end-to-end Intelligent Automation lifecycle, from identifying opportunities to delivery, automated operations, and benefits tracking.

