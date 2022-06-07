PubMatic Names Zendesk CFO Shelagh Glaser and JFrog CFO Jacob Shulman to Board of Directors

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced two appointments to the company’s board of directors. Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer at Zendesk, Inc.; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer at JFrog Ltd. The new board members bring decades of financial and public company leadership experience to their new roles at PubMatic. Both appointees will serve as members of the Audit Committee.



“I'm looking forward to partnering with PubMatic's strong management team to achieve the company's strategic vision and drive growth," said Glaser. "PubMatic's disciplined execution has impressed me and I believe there's an opportunity for the company to become a formidable leader in the online advertising industry."

“I have been very impressed with PubMatic’s vision and tremendous opportunity to transform the digital advertising industry,” said Shulman. “I am honored to join the board at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory and look forward to working with the rest of the board and the executive team to help PubMatic to expand its business and scale globally.”

Shelagh Glaser joined Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) in 2021 to lead the finance function at the service-first CRM company that builds software designed to improve customer relationships. She oversees global finance and strategy, accounting, corporate reporting and forecasting, deal desk, and investor relations. Prior to Zendesk, Glaser spent nearly three decades at multinational technology company, Intel, where she served in senior financial roles including as the CFO/COO of Intel’s largest businesses, the Data Platform and Client Computing Groups. Glaser holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and a Masters in Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Jacob Shulman oversees the finance function at JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG), a software-as-a-service company focused on DevOps, joining in 2018. He has more than 25 years of experience building financial infrastructure and driving growth at multinational enterprises. Shulman previously worked in senior financial roles in a variety of industries including semiconductors, software and telecommunications. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer at Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a supplier of high-performance computer networking products. Shulman holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Accounting from Tel Aviv University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the College of Management Academic Studies.

“I am thrilled to welcome Shelagh and Jacob to the PubMatic Board of Directors,” said Amar Goel, Founder and Chairman at PubMatic. “They each bring valuable financial leadership and deep experience in the global technology and software industries, and I look forward to working with them both to deliver value to all PubMatic stakeholders, including our clients, employees and shareholders.”

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Press Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

(917) 826-1103