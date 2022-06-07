Browsi to Launch Within Magnite's Demand Manager Control Center

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI technology SaaS company, Browsi LTD, has announced a collaboration with Magnite, the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform (NASDAQ: MGNI.).

Browsi will be the first third-party to launch within the Magnite Demand Manager Control Center. The Control Center is Demand Manager's hub for Prebid modules, making it easier for publishers to add and test third-party vendors to help grow revenue. This will enable publishers using the Demand Manager Control Center to leverage Browsi's Lite solution to manage a personalized AI-based ad experience in one place, helping to increase revenue and improve UX.

"Together with Magnite we are enabling a reality in which publishers are in the driver's seat: calling the shots, defining 100% of their ad layouts, personalizing ads per individual user and doing it all through one intuitive dashboard. It's truly a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with such a Tier-1 platform," said Sarah Ruxin, SVP Revenue & Operations, North America, Browsi.

Without additional development work, additional contracts, or billing arrangements, publishers will gain access to AI-driven features enabling them to find the best placements for their ads, optimize ad layouts to perfectly fit each individual user and drive immediate results.

Browsi Lite offers features such as Highly Viewable Incremental Ads, UX-Driven In-View Ad Refresh, Real-Time Viewability Prediction and more to provide Magnite's Demand Manager clients with additional tools for maximizing revenue and UX.

Publishers are already seeing positive outcomes during beta testing, including a 41% increase in viewability, a 33% increase in impressions, a 25% increase in RPM and a 20% decrease in CLS scores.

"We are committed to helping our clients succeed. Our collaboration with Browsi empowers them with innovative capabilities to help address many of their priorities, including increased RPMs and viewability, improved Core Web Vitals scores, optimized user experience, and more. We look forward to seeing this collaboration make a true impact," said Ashley Wheeler, SVP, DV+ Publisher Revenue, Magnite.

About Browsi

Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers publishers and content creators to gain control of their digital real estate. Browsi's AI platform seamlessly analyzes real-time behavioral data to create personalized ad placements, increasing revenue and improving user experience. Browsi is trusted by premium publishers such as CNN, TMZ, Kobe Shimbun, Reworld Media, and more.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Press Contact

Name - Liora Babo, Head of Marketing

Phone - +972 547 304 757

Email - marketing@browsi.com

Website - browsi.com

Related Images











Image 1: Browsi and Magnite









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment