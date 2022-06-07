FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS & RESEARCH INSTITUTE ORAL ONCOLYTIC SPECIALTY PHARMACY EARNS URAC ACCREDITATION

Fort Myers, Florida, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is proud to announce that its oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy, Rx To Go, has earned URAC accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management.

Oral anti-cancer medications currently comprise 25 percent to 35 percent of oncology treatments. FCS’s centralized state-of-the-art pharmacy, based in Fort Myers, Florida, has ready access to 99 percent of the available oral oncolytics and can quickly dispense medications and supplies directly to patient homes. Rx To Go works exclusively on behalf of FCS’s 250 physician and their patients to ensure quality, safety and effective treatment outcomes.

“The ongoing shift from intravenous to oral therapies requires a close partnership among physicians, pharmacists and patients,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “By achieving our third, three-year accreditation, FCS has demonstrated our statewide practice’s commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes, while effectively managing the cost of therapies.”

Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, FCS Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services, said, “Rx To Go is different from traditional pharmacies because we can coordinate many specialized aspects of patient care and disease management. Our highly skilled pharmacists, technicians and team members work in partnership with physicians and patients to monitor therapies, swiftly address any issues, and provide ongoing education so that patients achieve optimal outcomes.”

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. “Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like FCS do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management.”

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

