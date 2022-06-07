Shopmonkey, All-in-One Shop Management Software, Welcomes Jeff Haynie as Chief Technology Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopmonkey , the cloud-based auto shop management platform that’s modernizing the auto repair industry, today announced that Jeff Haynie has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Haynie began working with Shopmonkey in May 2022 to lead innovation and accelerate product development before formally stepping into the role of CTO in June. Haynie brings 30 years of experience as a technology executive, most recently as CEO for Pinpoint and previously as CEO for Appcelerator. His immediate focus will be on scaling existing capabilities and adding new security features to support the thousands of companies and small businesses that rely on Shopmonkey to run their day-to-day operations.



“As an independent shop owner myself, I know firsthand how complex our customers’ business can be. Given Jeff’s experience scaling complex products and systems, I’m certain he’s the right person to drive further growth and innovation at Shopmonkey,” said Ashot Iskandarian, CEO and Founder of Shopmonkey.

Haynie steps into the CTO role to develop Shopmonkey’s ability to leverage analytics and machine learning to improve the performance of their software development efforts— ultimately expanding the platform's overarching capabilities.

“The vision and opportunity to scale at Shopmonkey captured my attention from the very first conversation I had with Ashot. The opportunity to introduce machine learning into the platform and solve complex issues that will help auto shop owners grow and scale their businesses has been really exciting for me.” said Haynie of his new role. He continued, “Shopmonkey has a talented group of engineers and a great culture I am thrilled to be a part of. I look forward to joining the team and working side by side with this talented team to continue to transform the automotive repair industry.”

Shopmonkey, who recently raised $75M in Series C funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, continues to invest in strengthening their product offering. Shopmonkey has transformed operations for over 3,500 auto repair shops across US and Canada, seamlessly improving operational efficiencies and decreasing the cognitive load for business owners—its cloud-based platform eases the biggest pain points for repair shop owners, like appointment management, part ordering and payment processing. Shopmonkey allows auto shops to continue working even when the lights are off.

