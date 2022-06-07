Boston Semi Equipment Names Semiconductor Industry Veteran Scott Kroeger as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE) today announced that it has named Scott Kroeger as senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. He brings decades of executive leadership experience in solar and semiconductor manufacturing technology companies, having served most recently as chief marketing officer for Veeco Instruments, Inc.



“Scott brings tremendous value to our senior management team,” said Colin P. Scholefield, Boston Semi Equipment founder and co-CEO. “His business and industry experience are an ideal fit for BSE and is sure to add to the momentum we are building in the handler market. BSE has product advantages that will fuel the company’s growth. This, combined with Scott’s record of success in sales and marketing, will enable us to maximize our products’ potential and expand our market reach.”

At BSE, Kroeger is responsible for strengthening product positioning and sales channels, deepening customer relationships, creating a dynamic digital presence and directing strategic selling efforts to grow the company’s market share.

“BSE’s handler solutions have established a strong value proposition for the test market,” said Kroeger. “There is tremendous opportunity for BSE’s advanced test automation and test cell services in the current environment, where test cell productivity is more important than ever. I look forward to supporting BSE to build out its sales and marketing footprint and further strengthen its market position.”

Boston Semi Equipment’s handler solutions include gravity and custom solutions with an innovative pick-and-place solution coming soon.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test automation solutions and test cell services to OSATs and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. Our solutions keep semiconductor test cells up and running. We strive every day to lower test cell equipment costs and increase equipment uptime for our customers. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cdf25c9-a2ab-4804-94e5-695c27e4024e