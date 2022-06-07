BigIron Auctions hosting Butch Siebenaler Muscle Car Collection Auction

KEARNEY, Neb., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigIron Auctions announced today that a 1970 Ford Mustang BOSS 429, one of the most collectible Mustangs of all time, 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS LS6, one of only 500 produced, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro SS and more are being featured during its online auction of the Butch Siebenaler Muscle Car Collection, which closes on June 16 at 1 p.m. C.T.



Those interested in seeing the items first-hand can do so during the vehicle inspection period taking place on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, Nebraska — from June 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. With 21 lots selling rare items, there is sure to be interest for the vintage muscle car enthusiast or collector looking for items to add to their collection.

The 1970 Chevrolet Camaro is just one of 600 ever made. Besides the aforementioned items, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS “Pace Car” Convertible, 1969 Ford Torino GT 428 Cobra Jet and a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS LS6 are all up for sale.

Take a look at a few of the rare cars that will be sold during the auction, like the 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS LS6, for example.

BigIron Auctions offer buyers an easy-to-use, secure, online platform in which to browse and bid on these classic cars and other items. There are never any buyer’s fees, the auctions are unreserved, and all equipment is lien-free. In addition, we provide complete transparency between the buyer and seller.

The bidding window for this auction is already open. To view the items included, please visit the BigIron Auctions site.

About BigIron Auctions

BigIron's online platform allows you to virtually “kick the tires” before you buy. We provide the seller's information to our online buyers, so they have access to the same kind of information they'd get in person.

We've reinvented the way used farm, construction and transportation equipment is sold to best meet the needs of our buyers and sellers with unreserved auctions, a guarantee of free title and no buyer fees. We are committed to continually improving our state-of-the-art online platform, where we host weekly online auctions every Wednesday. From this commitment, we have grown to become one of the largest unreserved online auctions serving rural America, selling tens of thousands of items weekly to registered bidders representing a global marketplace.

Media Contact

Sandi Scott

BigIron Auctions

651-208-4582

sscott@tunheim.com