MediGO™ Partners with LifeLogics™ for TrueNorth™ Integration

BALTIMORE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, known for its first-of-its kind disruptive technology used to enhance the entire organ donation and transplant supply chain, has partnered with LifeLogics, a leading electronic donor records management system, to create seamless integration with TrueNorth. TrueNorth customers can now find the MediGO Scoutline™ logistics platform within the same data management solution.



“MediGO is creating strategic alliances with innovative companies within the transplantation community to fulfill the mission of saving more lives,” says Scott Plank, CEO and co-founder of MediGO. “LifeLogics and MediGO share the same vision, and we are proud to bring their customers accurate data to make actionable decisions.”

The integration between LifeLogics and MediGO will help OPOs enhance clinical operations by:

Increasing staff productivity. Eliminating dual entry of information, such as UNOS ID or shipment origin, allows OPOs to preserve valuable team member time, especially important in a field where every second counts.





Streamlining workflow. Seamless connectivity improves user experience and enhances team member satisfaction and compliance with technology.





Reducing opportunity for error. Automated sharing of key information related to the case and shipment reduces the likelihood of manual data entry error and provides valuable peace of mind to all stakeholders.



More specifically, participating organ procurement organizations (OPOs) can create shipments, monitor cold ischemic times and track organs with the most accurate ETAs in the industry right from their TrueNorth software. This technology integration allows care teams to improve organ donation outcomes.

“Integrating our industry-leading systems will greatly enhance the value of our solutions to our customers,” says Peter Bilsky, executive director at LifeLogics. “By automating and enhancing organ donation workflows, we make it easier for our OPO partners to save more lives.”

To learn more about the lifesaving benefits of the MediGO ScoutLine–LifeLogics TrueNorth integration, AOPO Annual Meeting attendees are invited to meet members of the LifeLogics and MediGO teams at the MediGO Innovation Booth at the Welcome Reception on Monday, June 13, 5:30 pm.

About LifeLogics

LifeLogics, Inc., a not-for-profit organization, is the community standard in enterprise data management solutions for the organ and tissue recovery and processing communities. In business since 2006, we currently manage information for over 30% of all deceased donors in the United States. LifeLogics provides both custom and prompt-use applications that work and grow with your business.

About MediGO

MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, is an award-winning, first of-its-kind health care supply chain technology company. Recognized by Edison Awards and Fast Company for its disruptive technology, its cloud-based ScoutlineTM platform enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel. Powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data in the donation and transplantation industry so care teams can proactively unify stakeholders, coordinate resources, and minimize waste – to deliver confidence and save more lives.

About JSP Ventures

JSP Ventures is a propeller of visionary brands. Through long-term capital investments and strategic guidance, JSP Ventures is fueling the growth of industries including logistics and supply chain, medical and healthcare, unmanned aircraft systems and more. Guided by a mission to better communities and improve lives, JSP Ventures has invested over $20 million of personally endowed capital to create lasting, positive change.