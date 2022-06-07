Georgia State’s Redesigned Master of Global Hospitality Management Emphasizes AI, Fintech, and Entrepreneurship

Atlanta, Georgia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business has redesigned the curriculum of its Regynald G. Washington Master of Global Hospitality Management (MGHM) to ensure graduates of the 12-month, three-semester program will not only gain a comprehensive understanding of the hospitality sector but also will learn how to integrate technology into business strategy.

“The hospitality industry offers some of the world's most dynamic and exciting career opportunities,” said Soon-Ho Kim, clinical associate professor in the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration and director of the MGHM program. “Our new curriculum will equip emerging leaders with the ability to drive innovation and harness the power of analytics in the global hospitality business.”

The MGHM curriculum is composed of six core hospitality courses and a four-course career track in artificial intelligence business innovation, disruptive innovation & entrepreneurship, or fintech innovation. Program graduates earn a graduate certificate in their career track along with their master’s degree.

Robinson’s Master of Global Hospitality Management is regarded as one of the world’s best, ranked in the U.S. top 10 and the global top 25 by Eduniversal. Students benefit from the knowledge of the School of Hospitality Administration Advisory Board and work with industry partners to solve real problems facing their businesses.

The program is named for hospitality titan Regynald G. Washington, who gave the School of Hospitality Administration a $1 million endowment in 2015. Washington is former president of Paradies Lagardère Travel Retail Dining Division and former CEO of Hojeij Branded Foods. Earlier in his career, Washington was global vice president of food and beverage for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts and vice president and general manager for Disney Regional Entertainment.

