IMPROVLearning Soon to Offer a Pre-licensing Course in New York

Woodland Hills, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPROV, a leading provider of online driver’s improvement and education courses nationwide operating under the brands IMPROVLearning and DriverZ, is bringing its unique approach to online, pre-licensing education in New York. The DriverZ Pre-Licensing Course is built on IMPROV’s exclusive S.P.I.D.E.R.Method™ — an interactive driving simulation designed to teach drivers how to anticipate and avoid dangers on the road.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens, and crash rates are increasing nationwide. IMPROVLearning’s innovative neurocognitive crash-avoidance training, delivered in a humorous and highly interactive manner, is proven to reduce unsafe driving by placing an emphasis on avoiding dangerous situations altogether. “Throughout all of our courses, we never use the word ‘accident.’ We feel that ‘accident’ implies that it was out of your control,” says Gary Alexander, CEO of IMPROV Learning. “On the contrary, we teach students to anticipate and avoid vehicle crashes by applying our SPIDER Methodology. Just like a superhero, new drivers can develop their senses to anticipate dangerous situations before they happen,” Alexander added.

Why choose IMPROVLearning?

IMPROVLearning’s Mission is to save lives and reduce vehicle crashes through innovative training. Their vision is to rethink the ordinary, and they believe new driver training is an industry that is stuck in the past. It’s time that driver’s education evolves to meet of today’s new drivers.

Utilized by government agencies, fortune 500 companies, top insurance carriers, and private driving schools, IMPROV’s online courses are offered in thirty-four states. Over the last 25 years, they have provided Teen Driver’s Education, Traffic School, Defensive Driving, and Insurance Discount courses to over 4 million students.

For more information, please head to their website at www.MyIMPROV.com. If you have any inquiries, please email Liam Hoch liamh@improvlearning.com.

