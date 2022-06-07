CohBar to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in June 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Sarret, will participate at two upcoming conferences.



BIO International Convention – June 13-16, 2022

June 14th at 5:00 pm PT, San Diego, CA

The presentation may be accessed via webcast at the scheduled time for registered attendees only.



4th Annual Longevity Therapeutics Summit – June 28-30, 2022

June 30 th at 10:30 am PT, San Francisco, CA

at 10:30 am PT, San Francisco, CA Dr. Sarret will be participating on a panel titled “Investing in Longevity”, along with leaders from venture capital, large pharmaceuticals, and innovative biotechs to discuss how to navigate investments and funding in this lucrative field. Joining Dr. Sarret on this panel is Anastasiya Giarletta, Principal at R42 Group, Kate Batz, Director at Deep Knowledge Investors, and Karl Pfleger, Founder at Agingbiotech.info.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases with limited to no treatment options. CohBar has assembled the leading position in exploring the mitochondrial genome and its utility for the development of novel therapeutics, including world-renowned expertise in mitochondrial biology, a broad intellectual property estate, key opinion leaders and disciplined drug discovery and development processes. CohBar is utilizing its Mito+ platform to identify and develop modified versions of natural peptides called analogs to treat a variety of serious conditions, with a focus on diseases involving inflammation and fibrosis.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CohBar cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and CohBar takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Jordyn Tarazi

Director of Investor Relations

CohBar, Inc.

(650) 445-4441

Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com