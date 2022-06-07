Kevin O’Leary teams up with ONEflight International global jet firm

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, Inc. announced today the appointment of Canadian businessman and television host, Kevin O’Leary, as a brand ambassador for the global private jet firm. O’Leary was a host of ABC©’s “Shark Tank” television show and the second series alum to endorse ONEflight. Robert Herjavec signed on as a brand ambassador over two years ago.



Nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful,” O’Leary rose to fame on “Dragons’ Den” with Herjavec, the Canadian version of today’s American “Shark Tank” series. O’Leary also founded The Learning Company which was eventually acquired by Mattel in 1999. Since then, he was a CNBC contributor, campaigned to lead the Conservative Party of Canada, and wrote several books on financial literacy and life choices.

“I’m thrilled that Kevin O’Leary chose ONEflight as his exclusive private aviation provider,” said Ferren Rajput, Founder, and CEO of ONEflight International. “It speaks volumes that both Kevin and one of his costars believe so highly in our brand that they will put their notable names behind us. We are in the business of making life easier for our clients and their travel companions. The growing list of people — from Hollywood to Wall Street — that support us tells me we’re doing something right for them. It’s our goal to continue improving and providing seamless travel through the skies.”

O’Leary joins an A-team of ONEflight brand ambassadors, including three-time Superbowl champion John Elway, former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, and actors and entertainers Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Courteney Cox. Some clients include Kurt Russell, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Costner, and more who are joining every month.

As the world inches past the COVID-19 pandemic, many precautions and trends of that era endure. The preference for private aviation is one of them. Lockdowns and travel restrictions forced commercial airlines to mandate masks, limit seating and ultimately cancel flights, leaving private jets as the safer and more efficient option over the last two years. Passengers on private aircraft only traveled with their party and crew, thus dramatically reducing exposure to COVID-19 and enabling better health protocols and social distancing measures.

According to ONEflight, those that switched to private air travel are never going back. The firm retained 90% of its clients who made the jump during the pandemic despite the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines and was named Inc. 5000 as one of 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies in the United States. The Denver-based private jet company transformed private aviation when it rolled out Book a Jet, a proprietary digital booking platform and app designed to securely search, select, and book a private aircraft based upon availability, size, pricing, and amenities. This process previously required dialing up an agent and sifting through options with multiple charter operators to find the right aircraft and flight path.

“ONEflight brings simplicity and innovation to air travel. My busy schedule requires flexibility and convenience. One day, I might be in LA and then London the next,” said O’Leary. “There’s no easier way to manage this than ONEflight’s Book a Jet platform. Once I know my plan, it’s just a few clicks to arrange my way to get there.”

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through the proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With nearly 500 world-class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 5,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

