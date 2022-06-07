Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Recognized on CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Converge to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. Converge placed 36th on this year’s list, up three spots from last year’s award.



CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

“Converge is proud to have received our third CRN award in 2022 and to continue to move up in placement on the SP500 list each year,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “To rank in the top 50 of the best integrators, service providers, and IT consultants in North America is a great accomplishment, and I’m proud of the continued hard work and successes of the Converge team that made this achievement possible.”

CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.