Jupiter and The Nature Conservancy Announce Collaboration Addressing the Challenges to One of the World’s Most Diverse Ecosystems

Release Summary: The Nature Conservancy is pleased to announce work with Jupiter Intelligence, making full use of state-of-the-art climate information tools to assure the conservation of Colombian ecosystems and people’s resilience.



Jupiter Promise Will Provide Best-in-Class Climate Risk Analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, today announced that it will partner with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global environmental organization, to identify and protect sensitive natural areas and estimate future heat and water stresses associated with climate change in Colombia. Climate change poses significant challenges to this diverse and vibrant country, with some of the most severe impacts related to water availability, agriculture, human health, coastal systems, development, and flooding.

The project is an initiative of Jupiter Promise, a program which provides climate analytics to under-resourced countries and communities. Insights from Jupiter’s analytics will help TNC anticipate climate risk in Colombia’s Magdalena River Basin from today to the year 2100, using best-in-science climate models and peril metrics to identify highly vulnerable ecosystems.

“Colombia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, with ecosystems that include rainforests, savannas, steppes, wetlands and deserts. Launching Jupiter Promise with TNC Colombia will help prioritize efforts to protect this critical area from the worst effects of climate change,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “This important work lets us harness Jupiter’s powerful analytics to enable at-risk communities to better prepare for the challenges of the future. We’re excited to show what’s possible.”

“To address today’s complex problems, the use of best-available climate information tools is key to efficiently protect critical ecosystems. Colombia and its communities will benefit from this innovative, authentic collaboration,” said Claudia Vazquez, Director of TNC Colombia. “This project will help us allocate resources and identify the most valuable interventions to protect this threatened environment.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its solutions are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world’s five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pension funds, pharmaceuticals, power, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers enterprise solutions to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking, and asset management, energy, and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. Jupiter Promise is Jupiter’s program to share its best-in-class climate products with those in greatest need of the information. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com .

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

Media Contact (Jupiter):

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

Media Contact (TNC):

prensa@tnc.org

Note: News releases will be distributed in both English and Spanish.