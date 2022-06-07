ConnectWise Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards

TAMPA, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that ConnectWise has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Leadership, Analytics, Endpoint Detection, Incident Response, and Network Security categories. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Leadership Category- Patrick Beggs

Patrick Beggs, chief information security officer, ConnectWise, is an experienced cybersecurity executive focused on leading global cyber operations. With more than 20 years of operational duties in information security spanning the commercial, federal civilian, defense, law enforcement, and intelligence communities, Patrick brings a sharpened focus to ConnectWise. Since joining the company, he has led initiatives to keep ConnectWise ahead of a changing threat landscape. Patrick is working to ensure our entire product portfolio reflects protective security solutions that address our partners’ needs.

Analytics Category- IT Nation Certify

IT Nation Certify offers a variety of role-based training sessions and courses designed to help MSPs invest in educating themselves and their teams to realize their vision of success. Through IT Nation training and certification programs, MSPs learn how to work smarter and be more productive by strengthening their understanding of TSP best practices and adoption of the ConnectWise platform.

Endpoint Detection Category- ConnectWise Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

ConnectWise MDR incorporates endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology with patented threat identification and remediation technology. ConnectWise MDR delivers unique malware detection and remediation capabilities. Using innovative prevention technology, organizations and MSPs will have visibility into the root causes and origins of threats and the ability to reverse malicious operations at an agile speed. ConnectWise leverages enterprise-grade EDR solutions, makes them consumable for SMBs, and pairs them with the ConnectWise Security Operations Center (SOC).

Incident Response Category- ConnectWise Incident Response Service

The ConnectWise Incident Response Service provides direct, around-the-clock access to a team of expert cybersecurity analysts to provide immediate assistance to assess, contain and remediate threats to minimize impact and business disruption. It also aids in the recovery process with forensic examination of system data, user activity and artifacts of digital evidence to determine the extent of compromise and identify which threat actor might be involved. Additionally, the ConnectWise Incident Response Service as an extension of an MSP allows for clients to begin the recovery process ASAP. The ConnectWise Incident Response Service is available today to both ConnectWise partners and non-partners.

Network Security Category- ConnectWise Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

ConnectWise SIEM offers a powerful alternative to expand an MSP’s security perspective to both prevention and detection. The solution includes comprehensive, flexible SIEM software that streamlines safety and security across an MSP’s network without additional full-time employee costs or complicated implementations.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our products and services and our amazing leadership,” said Raffael Marty, general manager of cybersecurity, ConnectWise. “We are thrilled to continue to provide the best products to SMBs and MSPs during a time of ever-growing change in the cybersecurity landscape. It feels particularly exciting to be awarded these accolades alongside our IT Nation Secure event – where we’re discussing trends and sharing ideas on how to continue to evolve our security approach with partners across the industry.”

“We are so proud to name ConnectWise as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ConnectWise are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .



