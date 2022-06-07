Irving Resources Purchases Diamond Drills to Ramp Up Drilling in Japan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has purchased two new diamond drills for its exploration programs in Japan. A new Zinex A5 diamond drill has been secured through GeoTech Drilling Services Ltd., Prince George, British Columbia, and is anticipated to be shipped to Japan this week, arriving mid-July. In addition, a new LF90DT diamond drill has been secured through Boart Longyear, Adelaide, South Australia, and is anticipated to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.



Due to the challenges during the COVID pandemic, especially international travel to and from Japan, the Company has decided to take its drilling operations in-house including building its own team of drillers. Although this is a big step for Irving, this in-house approach has been employed by companies such as Lion One Metals who has successfully and consistently maintained their drilling operations throughout the past two years in spite of the pandemic. Having two drills will allow Irving to drill at two targets simultaneously which will help speed up the pace of exploration. In addition, the Company will now have more flexibility to pursue drilling at its Omu project while simultaneously drilling other projects including Yamagano, as an example.

“This is a bold step for Irving,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor, “but it will allow us to be more aggressive with our exploration plans. COVID brought to the fore many issues, especially international travel in and out of Japan. We foresee buying these drills and building a solid in-house team of drillers who can stay with us over the years as a critical means of advancing our high quality portfolio of epithermal gold-silver projects. Having two rigs will also help us with flexibility. We will now have the ability to drill two areas simultaneously which gives us the ability to tackle projects such as Yamagano, our Hishikari analogue in Kyushu. We look forward to getting both of these drills in place by the third quarter of this year.”

Further updates:

Irving completed a second diamond drill hole at the Omui mining license, part of the Omu gold-silver project, at the end of April. Both this hole and the first hole are undergoing assaying in Canada. Due to a COVID outbreak among workers at site in April, sawing and sampling of core from these holes was delayed by a few weeks.

Geophysical crews were recently granted visas to come to Japan and complete phase II controlled source audiomagnetotelluric (“ CSAMT ”) surveys at Omu project and undertake phase I CSAMT surveys at Yamagano project. CSAMT work is presently underway at Omu.

”) surveys at Omu project and undertake phase I CSAMT surveys at Yamagano project. CSAMT work is presently underway at Omu. Phase I drilling has resumed at Irving’s Hokuryu target, part of the Omu project, performed by Japanese drill contractor, SRED. Three diamond drill holes are planned to follow up on the intersection of high grade veins encountered in hole 21HKR-001 (3.12 gpt Au and 469 gpt Ag over 0.41m and 4.27 gpt Au and 7.55 gpt Ag over 1.67m, as reported in the Company’s news release dated March 25, 2022).



