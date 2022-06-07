Accuserve Solutions Offers Whole-Home Concierge-Style Restoration Services to USAA Members

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National managed repair firm, Accuserve Solutions, is pleased to announce whole-home concierge-style restoration services to USAA members, through Accuserve's vast national network of contracting professionals. USAA is one of the leading providers of insurance, banking, investment, and retirement solutions to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families. The two companies will work together to streamline the claims and restoration experience for USAA members, and to fulfill Accuserve's core mission to unify all stakeholders in the property claims value chain.

"We are thrilled to announce our relationship with USAA. We feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve those who have devoted their lives to serving others at the highest level. Accuserve's mission is to unify carriers and contractors in service of people in need. We do this by leveraging our internal trade expertise, our national network of trusted contractors, and the latest technology to ensure an accurate assessment of damage and scoping of the work required to return members to pre-loss condition, backed by our commitment to the highest quality restoration service. We are here to help people in their time of distress with care, compassion and expertise," said Hunter Powell, Accuserve's CEO.

About Accuserve

Guided by a team of top industry experts who are committed to ensuring the right work is done at the right time, Accuserve and its national network of contracting professionals, provide complete home restoration services - from roofing and exterior reconstruction to emergency water mitigation, windows, and interior build-back services. Accuserve's state-of-the-art status tracking tools, four customer-care centers, and an entire team of dedicated client care professionals offer true peace of mind to homeowners - exactly when they need it most.

Accuserve is driven by its vision to build trust between contractors and carrier partners to deliver an empathetic, high-quality home restoration experience for property owners. The firm blends the highest levels of service quality and trade expertise built on a foundation of care and compassion for those in need. The firm's national network of contractors, expert staff and innovative training and customer support capabilities deliver an unparalleled level of accuracy and service. To learn more about Accuserve, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.accuserve.com.

