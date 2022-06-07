BrandMuscle Joins DISCUS as the U.S. Spirits Sector Enters a Golden Era of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distilling

CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced it has become a partner member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, DISCUS, the spirits industry’s top advocate in Washington and our nation’s state capitals, to help shape tomorrow’s spirits marketplace.



BrandMuscle proudly serves 10 of the country’s top distributors, and some of the leading beverage alcohol suppliers in the industry. For 20 years, over 50,000 supplier and distributor sales reps have turned to BrandMuscle for full-service marketing support in one easy-to-use, integrated platform.

DISCUS is the foremost voice and advocate for distilled spirits in the United States. As the industry’s trade association, DISCUS brings together producers and marketers of spirits, supply chain professionals, and service partners, and provides a place where industry stakeholders can share their ideas to drive innovation and succeed in the modern marketplace.

Together, DISCUS and BrandMuscle can support industry professionals with training and education through exclusive reports and offerings, such as BrandMuscle’s annual State of Local Marketing Research and the DISCUS Academy, the first and only professional business education for the distilled spirits industry producer tier. BrandMuscle’s State of Local Marketing Research has allowed them to develop a proven framework for local marketing maturity and success, and this partnership will allow the company to bring those insights to DISCUS’s vast network, furthering their shared mission of bringing insights, innovation, and education to spirits professionals at any stage of their career, and with companies large and small.

“A partnership with DISCUS allows us to elevate customer experiences and contribute to thought leadership,” said Robert Olivares, SVP, Vertical Growth for Beverage Alcohol at BrandMuscle. “As we increase our knowledge of key spirits’ trends, DISCUS members will obtain a better awareness of our industry-centric brand management capabilities. In addition, good corporate citizenship and building strong relationships is important to us, which is why BrandMuscle and DISCUS will partner beyond local marketing collaboration.”

“We want to thank BrandMuscle for joining us as a partner member,” said Joe Donadoni, DISCUS Vice President of Member Relations. “Their participation and support make the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States stronger and more effective in advancing the spirits industry, its workers, and its consumers.”

