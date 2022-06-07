Simeio Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference

Simeio Wins the Most Comprehensive in Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022



ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio, a global managed services provider focused on identity and access management in the cybersecurity industry today announced that it has won the Global Infosec Awards for the Most Comprehensive in Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) category. The award is one of the most coveted awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, and is judged by leading experts in the industry.

“We are extremely honored and thrilled to receive the Global Infosec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine during its 10th anniversary. Investing in the best identity management talent and technology is a core focus for Simeio to deliver excellence and best-in-class, end-to-end managed services to global clients. Our goal is to be an unprecedented partner to our clients in achieving their security goals, and this award is a testament to that commitment.” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Simeio.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Simeio is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Simeio has established leadership in providing a wide range of managed identity and access management services backed with world-class identity talent and technology. Its platform Simeio Identity Orchestrator provides a single- view of an organization’s IAM programs irrespective of the tools and technologies in use, in addition to deep analytics and reporting features. With more than 700 identity experts globally, Simeio specializes in solving and managing identity and access challenges that organizations face to achieve their security goals. The Global InfoSec Awards further establish Simeio’s expertise and leadership in providing excellence in managed services in the dynamic security industry.

The winners’ list is available here http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa or if you are attending RSA in person, join us for a Happy Hour to celebrate with us. Register here to reserve your spot https://go.simeio.com/RSAJune2022

About Simeio

Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®.

For more information – visit www.simeio.com

For the latest developments follow Simeio on LinkedIn

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www .cy be r defen s e a w ar d s.c o m

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Simeio Media Inquiries

Mahua Chatterjee

Email : mchatterjee@simeio.com

P : 404.882.3700

CDM Media Inquiries: