ClearDATA Selected as SC Media Trust Award Finalist in “Best Managed Security Service” Category

AUSTIN, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA® , healthcare’s largest managed cloud and defense provider, today announced it has been named a finalist in the “Best Managed Security Service” category in the 25th annual SC Awards . The awards honor the best solutions, organizations and people advancing information security. ClearDATA’s healthcare-specific managed health cloud services—powered by their leading CyberHealth™ SaaS platform—protect organizations and patient data, allowing companies to achieve their most ambitious cloud objectives.



ClearDATA’s recognition comes as healthcare enters a new era of digital health. The pandemic has accelerated the industry’s digital transformation by five years, forcing healthcare organizations (HCOs) to ramp up telehealth and remote monitoring, and caused nearly 25 million patients to seek remote engagement. This has spurred an increased reliance on cloud, while the industry—the most targeted, most vulnerable, and most susceptible to costly breaches—sought efficient, robust security and compliance solutions to protect virtual patients.

ClearDATA’s role has been to accelerate the industry’s journey to the cloud while protecting its data—operationalizing privacy and security, and accelerating digital transformation. Deploying ClearDATA in HCOs’ cloud environments de-risks advanced capabilities like AI and ML without compromising sensitive data. As a result, the public cloud has opened the door to transformative innovation across the healthcare landscape.

“Healthcare is the most targeted industry for security breaches and, these days, attacks are not only becoming more frequent, but also more sophisticated,” said Darin Brannan, CEO and co-founder of ClearDATA. “ClearDATA’s experience protecting hundreds of healthcare companies gives us the data and insight to create intelligent, secure solutions tailored to the unique needs of diverse healthcare organizations who want to adopt modern cloud technologies. We are thrilled to be recognized as Best Managed Security Service during this time of transformation in the industry—the rapid digitization of healthcare we’re experiencing today makes our mission of protecting health data more vital than ever.”

“ClearDATA and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. To view the complete list of finalists for the 2022 SC Awards, visit: https://scawards.secure-platform.com/a/

For more information about how ClearDATA’s managed health cloud services help HCOs protect their data—so they can achieve their most ambitious cloud objectives—visit cleardata.com .

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is healthcare’s largest managed cloud and defense provider, enabled by our powerful CyberHealth™ SaaS platform. Its solutions operationalize compliance, privacy and security for the healthcare ecosystem in the public clouds. To learn more about how ClearDATA delivers a secure and scalable healthcare cloud for market-leading organizations, visit cleardata.com .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

