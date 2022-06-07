Global Fintech Leader Zafin Appoints Al-Noor Ramji to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform, has announced the addition of industry expert Al-Noor Ramji to its board of directors. Ramji, who has extensive experience in guiding leading organizations through phases of hyper-growth and digitization, will chair a new Growth Committee, which is mandated to help guide Zafin through its next phase of strategic growth and expansion into new sectors and markets.

“Financial institutions are contending with many headwinds, which is why they’re turning to partners like Zafin to help them become nimble and gain a competitive advantage,” said Al-Noor Ramji. “Zafin’s composable design allows institutions to minimize the risks, costs and time associated with delivering next-generation customer experiences and at pace. Time to market is essential for customer life time value. I see an extraordinary growth opportunity for the company to replicate the success they’ve had in financial services by entering new sectors and industries.”

Ramji most recently was the Group Chief Digital Officer for Prudential PLC, where he was responsible for developing and executing an integrated, long-term digital strategy for all group companies under the Prudential banner. Prior to joining Prudential, Ramji was Chief Strategy Officer of Calypso Technology, Inc., a global software provider of integrated trading and risk applications, which serves the capital markets function within banks and other financial institutions. He has also held various senior leadership roles at Misys PLC, BT Group PLC, Qwest Communications, Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and the Swiss Bank Corporation.



“Al-Noor’s impressive leadership experience of ushering in artificial intelligence (AI)-first strategies across leading global organizations will be an invaluable in contributing to Zafin’s future growth plans,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and group CEO of Zafin. “His addition to our board of directors shows our commitment to building a team of industry-leading experts whose knowledge and expertise will benefit Zafin and our customer base as we continue to add new services and scale our business around the world.”

Zafin supports financial institutions that are accelerating their investments into digital transformation. Gartner® surveyed over 300 banking executives, revealing that investing into digital banking platforms is no guarantee of increased revenue. Zafin’s composable architecture has helped many financial institutions drive revenue growth and expedite product time-to-market while plugging revenue leakage. Financial institutions can easily deploy new capabilities to introduce innovative products with agility and price them based on relationship and risk. Always ensuring fair and transparent outcomes.

About Zafin

Zafin is the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions. Our award-winning composable design empowers banks to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

We separate product and pricing from core processing to accelerate modular modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

Zafin works with more than 450 institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $3 trillion.

