Car Super App Way.com Debuts EV Feature

FREMONT, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Way.com's quest to simplify car ownership and become an all-in-one resource for anyone who drives, the company has announced the launch of its electric vehicle (EV) charging feature in the Way App. Since its inception, 5.5 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. Now, the #1 ranked auto super app is providing users with more amenities to simplify — and even help people enjoy — driving.

CEO and founder Binu Girija elaborates, "We are proud to be able to offer another much-needed service to our customers. EV is a growing and important market, and we strive to be able to provide our users everything in one place to meet their driving needs." He teases, "This latest feature is just one of several offerings we will launch this year."

As with the app's current system for finding parking or car washes, users can enter a specific locale or allow the platform to access their location to find EV charging stations nearby. There are currently 40,000 EV charging locations available throughout the country. To narrow down options by factoring in other specifics, filters are also available. These include filtering by:

Distance

Charging Power

Access

Price Options

Operating Hours

Each charging station also has a profile in the app where users can check in and leave reviews for each station as well as read reviews left by others. Further, images, detailed pricing, exact addresses, access instructions, and amenities are available to better evaluate which location is the best fit for the driver. The ability to reserve charging stations in advance will launch later this year.

Whether commuting or traveling on a longer trip, anyone who downloads the Way App can say goodbye to endless EV charging searches and hello to convenience from an app they've already grown to love and trust. To find out more about how Way can simplify the car ownership journey, download the free app on Google Play or in the App Store.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading vertical platform for the car, where 5.5 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. Ranked #48 in a16z's Marketplace 100: 2021 list of private companies in the world, the team at Way believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. The #1 car super app helped customers save millions in 2021 with its tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

