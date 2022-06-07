Ameriwest Lithium Launches Detailed Thompson Valley Study and Adds New Nevada Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Arizona State Land Department to commence its Geological exploration plan on its Thompson Valley Property, Arizona, USA. During the week of June 13, 2022, Ameriwest’s Thompson Valley Property will commence extensive soil, and outcrop sampling carried out by its experienced geological team (figure 1). The acquired samples will be submitted to a qualified laboratory for assay.



Ameriwest President and CEO, David Watkinson, commented, “We are very confident that the results will show the extent of lithium present on our Thompson Valley property and anticipate a drill program to be underway on the property in late Q3 to early Q4, 2022.”

Ameriwest is further pleased to announce it has staked 104 mineral claims in Little Smokey Valley, about 30 miles south of Eureka, Nevada. The “Little Smokey Valley Property” or “LSV Property”) claims are adjacent to Clear Sky Lithium Corp.’s (“Clear Sky”) ELi Lithium Property. Ameriwest’s claims cover a sequence of volcanic sedimentary rocks of lower Miocene to Oligocene age including tuffs, mudstones, claystones, and siltstones that management believes has the potential to host lithium mineralization. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled “The ELi Sediment-Hosted Lithium Deposit, Eureka and Nye Counties, Nevada: Technical Report” was prepared by Robert J. Johansing, BSc Geology, MSc Economic Geology, QP MMSA, effective date January 4, 2022, is available under Clear Sky’s corporate filings at www.sedar.com. The Technical Report summarizes soil sampling results from 133 soil samples on the ELi Property, consisting of 26 mineral claims, with results ranging from 44.5 to 801.7 ppm lithium. Ameriwest’s geologists have not verified the results reported by Clear Sky but believe the surrounding area, where the Company staked its claims, has potential for lithium mineralization, subject to exploration success, based on nearby results. Ameriwest initially plans to conduct surface soil and rock chip sampling on the property to confirm the presence of lithium. If successful, the Company will conduct further exploration activities such as geophysics and drilling.

David Watkinson, President, and CEO stated, “Ameriwest is pleased to have added a second lithium clay exploration property to our growing portfolio of properties. This provides our shareholders and potential investors with a diverse group of properties (Brine and Clay) located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada and Arizona all of which have great potential for a lithium discovery.”

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0)

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 13,580-acre Railroad Valley property, the 22,210-acre Edwards Creek Valley, and the 5,600-acre Deer Musk East property in Nevada. In addition, the Company is exploring the 2,860-acre Thompson Valley property in Arizona.

