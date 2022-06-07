GeoTraq’s Tracker Module (GT-TM100) is FCC Approved and Ready for Market

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR Technologies (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a technology company, announces today that the Company’s subsidiary GeoTraq’s Tracker Module (GT-TM100) is FCC approved and ready for the market.



The Tracker Module has successfully completed certification testing required by the PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) and is in compliance with FCC Part 15 Subpart B, Class B (sDoC) performance specifications. Details are available in Report Number FS 191217W004. The PTCRB certification program provides confidence that devices conform with global standards and perform optimally on mobile wireless networks.

Chris Chammas, project engineer, stated, “The Tracker Module is a complete, ‘self-contained’ device that can easily be inserted into any device, asset or package to connect it to the Internet of Things and track its location. Simply connect to a battery and antenna and it’s ready to go – no additional certification testing needed. We are already in discussions with potential industrial companies that see a need for our products.”

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. The Company also, through its subsidiary GeoTraq, develops and manufactures fully self-contained, ultra-small mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Tracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services and Sensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

About GeoTraq

We have a vision for a simple, smart, connected world. We empower that vision through our self-contained, fully integrated mobile IoT modules. Our modules are designed with a small plug-and-play form factor for easy attachment of antenna, battery and sensors. Combined with low-cost connectivity, GeoTraq creates real ROI for all customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

