Oberheiden P.C. Announces the Launch of BlockchainLawyer.com, a Resource for Investors, Miners, NFT Creators, and Others Involved in Blockchain Technology

Dallas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberheiden P.C., a law firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has announced the launch of BlockchainLawyer.com. With the launch, the firm will begin offering an expanded suite of compliance, counseling, transactional, and litigation services to clients throughout the United States and worldwide.

“We are looking forward to expanding our footprint in the blockchain space,” says Founding Attorney Nick Oberheiden, Ph.D. “While several of our clients already rely on our attorneys’ advice on blockchain-related issues, with the launch of BlockchainLawyer.com we are hoping to increase awareness of the legal risks and potential legal pitfalls related to cryptocurrency mining and investing, NFT creation, and building companies around these digital assets and their underlying technology.”

BlockchainLawyer.com currently provides information about the firm’s services and educational resources intended for both experienced blockchain users and entrepreneurs who are working on building businesses underpinned by blockchain technology. Dr. Oberheiden says that the firm will continue to regularly update the site with additional resources and legal news related to the use and development of blockchain technology.

“While blockchain technology has been around for nearly 15 years, it is still in its infancy in many respects,” says Dr. Oberheiden. “This is certainly the case with regard to the legal framework surrounding the technology—including the legal framework surrounding cryptocurrency and NFTs. As blockchain technology continues to gain mainstream acceptance, the rate at which legal issues are identified and resolved will increase exponentially, and companies involved in the space will need to address these issues proactively in order to effectively mitigate their legal risk.”

Founded in 2010, Oberheiden P.C. has a nationwide network of more than 30 senior-level attorneys. The firm’s clients include companies of all sizes, entrepreneurs, licensed professionals, and government officials. Anyone who would like to know more about Oberheiden P.C., is encouraged to contact the firm or visit BlockchainLawyer.com for additional information.

Oberheiden P.C. is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, call 888-680-1745 or visit https://blockchainlawyer.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/oberheiden-p-c-announces-the-launch-of-blockchainlawyer-com-a-resource-for-investors-miners-nft-creators-and-others-involved-in-blockchain-technology/