Kaizen Analytix Launches New Product, the KaizenInsights Anomaly Detection Engine

ATLANTA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today introduced its new Anomaly Detection Engine that systematically searches through all segments of a company's data to quickly identify outliers which lead to fraud, customer churn, revenue leakage and other issues that impact profits.

Kaizen's Anomaly Detection Engine, the latest offering in the KaizenInsights suite, automates delivery of powerful but hidden insights, without decision makers having to sift through dashboards, reports, spreadsheets, and unstructured data sources.

"Companies today deal with extremely large volumes of data generated from multiple sources, so it's quite difficult for them to quickly find outliers hidden at a granular level - most of which result in real profit leakage," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix. "Our new Anomaly Detection Engine combs through all possible permutations of your data to identify and quantify anomalies in your operations, allowing for immediate identification of issues and value to be preserved."

Examples of data anomalies that the Engine can detect:

Procurement spend

Margin compression

Customer acquisition

Customer churn

Transit times

Equipment / machine downtime

Internal systems activity (system logins/access, downloads / uploads, browsing activity)

Other anomalies specific to business need

The KaizenInsights Anomaly Detection Engine is beneficial for companies across a broad spectrum of industries, with a number of different operational applications. The solution's functions include:

Systematically searching through your data to identify anomalies based on combinations of segments, defined baselines and key metrics;

Applying multiple proprietary anomaly detection algorithms to establish Anomaly Scores;

Quantifying the importance, "business as usual" baseline, and deviation from baseline associated with each anomaly; and

Summarizing anomalies in an intuitive presentation layer

Existing Kaizen customers have already realized tangible benefits with the Anomaly Detection solution. A telecommunications provider used the Engine to detect customer acquisition and retention issues, resulting in a 10-percent reduction in controllable churn and more than $20 million in revenue opportunities. Additionally, a global contract manufacturer used this technology to uncover procurement fraud in its China region which led to an estimated 2- to 5-percent savings in manufacturing spend.

Available now, the Anomaly Detection Engine is offered as a subscription and includes white-glove, dedicated support and services for solution configuration and deployment.

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Recognized by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, we are a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in other major US. cities and a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com.

Follow Kaizen on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @KaizenAnalytix.

Media Contact for Kaizen Analytix:

Kira Purdue

Carabiner Communications

kperdue@carabinercomms.com

Related Images











Image 1: The New KaizenInsights Anomaly Detection Engine





The New KaizenInsights Anomaly Detection Engine









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment