TELUS empowers Canadian businesses with $1M recommitment to #StandWithOwners

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS’ #StandWithOwners program is back for the third consecutive year, recommitting $1M to help businesses across Canada - spotlighting the critical role they play in our communities and the economy and helping them thrive in a digital world. With 52 per cent of Canada’s 2021 employment growth coming from small and medium enterprises, these businesses are a key pillar of our economy that deserve to be celebrated and recognized for all they do. Inspired by the strength and resiliency of these business owners, TELUS will recognize businesses across Canada who are using technology to innovate and help their business grow, while also driving meaningful change in their communities, by awarding $25,000 in funding, advertising and prizes.



“Small businesses are the heart of our communities; they bring character to our neighbourhoods and play a pivotal role in driving our economy forward,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. “TELUS has always been a proud supporter of Canadian business and we work hard to empower these owners to grow and achieve even more success. Our powerful and world leading networks and technology help owners meet increasing demands while staying connected to their businesses, teams, families and communities.”

Starting today, businesses can apply to receive $10,000 in funding, a $10,000 personalized local advertising campaign and over $5,000 in technology prizes from TELUS and its partners, including Samsung, Fully Managed by TELUS Business, Cisco, Sage and Moneris, by submitting an application at telus.com/StandWithOwners until September 18, 2022. Owners will be selected based on their stories of community impact and how technology is enhancing their business.

TELUS will also award one business owner with a technology makeover customized to their business, with a value up to $50,000. This package includes additional prizes from TELUS and partners, and will be given to one of this year’s #StandWithOwners recipients based on their story of how their business will benefit and grow through the addition of enhanced technology.

“We really appreciate TELUS supporting small businesses like us and sharing our journey with the world through #StandWithOwners,” said Mithun Mathew, Founder and owner of SpiceX , and 2021 #StandWithOwners recipient. “TELUS’ support through this program helped us boost our finances, enabled us to drive more robust marketing programs, and grow our business further, while also giving back to the community through affordable meals for students and people in need using our meal plan options.”

TELUS has a longstanding history of championing Canadian businesses and entrepreneurship with over a decade of support in annual grants, local advertising and mentorship to businesses through #StandWithOwners, and previously, the Small Business Challenge and TELUS Pitch.

To learn more about this year’s campaign and how to apply, visit telus.com/StandWithOwners .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram