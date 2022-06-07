Intel 471 to Present at SANS Institute Ransomware Summit 2022 on Access Brokers and Threat Actor Partnerships

WILMINGTON, Del., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams, today announced its participation in the SANS Institute’s Ransomware Summit , June 16-17, 2022. Intel 471 intelligence analysts, Samantha Van de Ven, and Beth Allen will provide attendees with extensive insights that will enable a better understanding of the connection between network access offerings and ransomware breaches.



This virtual summit from SANS brings together cybersecurity professionals and leading experts from around the world for a day of in-depth talks and discussions focused on ransomware prevention, detection, response, and recovery.

“Ransomware has reached saturation in terms of the fear and urgency it provokes in the public consciousness, from small businesses and enterprise Boardrooms to Wall Street, and all the way up to the Oval Office,” said, Michael DeBolt, Intel 471 Chief Intelligence Officer. “And while organizations struggle to keep up with the daily deluge of ransomware related news articles and security blogs, taking the time to understand the ransomware ecosystem, become intimately familiar with the bad actors behind these operations, and enumerate the common techniques and tools they employ pays dividends by establishing an effective proactive stance that stop attacks before they happen.”

Using specific examples and intelligence to inform and arm attendees, Intel 471 will present analysis of victims of compromised access, and ransomware operators' victims' blog posts to demonstrate patterns and relationships. These include the average dwell time between the first initial access offering and a subsequent ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) affiliate program posting the breached entity on their ransomware blog. The content also includes data and analysis – and represents additional resources for attendees – from recent public reports from Intel 471. This includes a series of blogs that detail the specific organizational dynamics of the Conti ransomware group, as well as the potential implications and lessons that the groundbreaking recent leaks provide. The reports include:

