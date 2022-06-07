The Coalition on Adult Basic Education Announces Virtual Symposium for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Co-Sponsored by Google

BRADENTON, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), co-sponsored by Google, announces a free, one-day virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Symposium to be held on June 8, 2022. The DEI Symposium will give educators insight into topics including racial equity, immigrant integration, prison literacy, digital equity, learning disabilities, differences and difficulties, workforce equity, and how to encourage adult learners to find the confidence to emerge as leaders.

Major partners for the event include the National Governors Association, the US Chamber of Commerce, World Education, World Education Services, Tyson Foods, Jobs for the Future, National Skills Coalition, and Brain Child.

"The symposium marks a significant milestone for our organization and the diversity movement as a whole, and we're incredibly excited to provide resources, leadership, and support to the field through this event," said Sharon Bonney, Chief Executive Officer at COABE. "The symposium reflects years of hard work and dedication, and demonstrates the commitment we and our partners have to create meaningful, lasting change for greater inclusion and diversity at the local program, state, and national level," said Jody Angelone, COABE Board President.

For adult educators, the event aims to provide access to tools to reduce barriers that many adult learners face on a daily basis, as they work towards sustainable employment and digital literacy. The symposium also features a "Students as Leaders" strand that will support learners' growth into effective leaders for their communities. COABE has been engaged in DEI work for many years; however, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative officially kicked off in 2020 and has steadily grown over the last two years, creating significant impact in the field of adult education.

COABE's mission is to inspire educators so adults succeed and communities thrive. COABE provides leadership, professional development, advocacy and communication services that encourage greater consciousness and cultural competency in its interactions with teachers, administrators, adult learners and partners.

With 1.2 million adult learners, COABE serves the system of 79,000 educators with professional development, advocacy, and community to help its adult students succeed and thrive. To register for the virtual DEI Symposium, visit https://coabe.org/dei-symposium/.

For more information on the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, visit coabe.org.

About COABE

The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) is the leading non-profit adult education organization that champions increased access and investment in adult education, leading to higher-quality instruction and greater student outcomes. We employ innovative and effective strategies to reach more adults who struggle with literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving. COABE provides a variety of services, including professional development through annual, state-of-the-art national conferences, symposiums, and Capitol Hill Day visits; award-winning public awareness campaigns; and publication of the COABE Journal.

