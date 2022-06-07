Lightfoot, Franklin & White selects OnePlace Marketing & Business Development to drive strategic growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that Lightfoot, Franklin & White, a trial and appellate firm serving the litigation needs of clients across the U.S., has selected OnePlace Marketing & Business Development as its new client relationship management suite.



OnePlace Marketing & Business Development helps partner-led firms use client, matter, and people data to discover strategic opportunities for growth, develop more effective pitches and campaigns, strengthen relationships, and enhance firm reputation. The suite brings together disparate data to provide a complete view of the client lifecycle, and leverages applied AI to offer up actionable insights.

“Intapp will help us harness our data to gain the deepest possible understanding of our client relationships and gauge how to best use our knowledge and expertise for a more client-centric strategy,” said Paula McCauley, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Lightfoot. “We at Lightfoot pride ourselves on thinking outside the box, and this partnership with Intapp is no different. The flexibility and customization of this software will allow us to capitalize on strengths, address challenges, and identify trends to provide services with greater impact.”

For more than 30 years, Lightfoot has specialized in litigation, compliance, and investigations. Representing U.S.–based and multinational industry-leading companies across a broad range of sectors, Lightfoot’s lawyers develop litigation strategies that deal with disputes in the most efficient way possible while also meeting a client’s exact goals. The lawyers at Lightfoot regularly handle cases involving commercial disputes, product liability, catastrophic injury, health care, energy, white collar crime, internal investigations, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, collegiate athletics, and the media.

“We are thrilled that Lightfoot has chosen OnePlace Marketing & Business Development to help support strong growth for the firm,” said Lavinia Calvert, General Manager of Marketing and Business Development at Intapp. “Aligning strategic client insights with marketing and business development activities will allow teams to identify opportunities to expand, win more business, and strengthen relationships.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,050 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703