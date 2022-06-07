Green Check Verified Announces Integration with Cannabis ERP Platform Canix

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced an official integration with Canix, one of the cannabis industry’s most comprehensive seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. Canix serves both large commercial operations and single owner operators, and maintains over 2,000 cannabis licenses on its platform. This integration will enable GCV’s partners to seamlessly sync sales with Canix while greatly enhancing their data visualization capabilities.

As banking legislation and bi-partisan support for cannabis reform gains momentum, industry maturation is on the verge of accelerating with the potential of significant new bills being passed by the end of the year. Yet as legal programs develop in new states across the country and existing programs continue to expand, there is a growing need for cannabis-related businesses (CRB) to have access to advanced regtech solutions as well as tools for processing and automating sales.

This integration allows CRBs and users to quickly and easily begin syncing sales from Canix, while also mirroring product, price, and total order info so there’s no manually uploading or tracking sales in disparate systems. It also ensures that wholesale orders seamlessly integrate into GCV’s system once transactions are complete, and provides visualization on sales order ID to allow for total cross-referencing of payment details.

“Over the past year GCV has seen significant market adoption and engagement from both the financial services and legal cannabis communities, and this is an important step in our evolution,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “Green Check Verified continues to look for ways of bringing more complete and comprehensive solutions for our CRB partners, and we believe that this integration with Canix truly is a value-added combination.”

“Cannabis operators have unfortunately always struggled for access to necessary financial services, us included,” said Stacey Hronowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Canix. “Green Check Verified is helping to change that. This integration will help provide our users tools to run a more prosperous business.”

In addition to providing consistent data across the platform, the integration provides visualization on sales order IDs to better allow for cross-referencing of payment details, while enabling support for multiple payments out of the box. There is no need to export data, and once users are synced with the two platforms, they will have total visibility and up-to the minute data analysis that ensures compliance within specific financial institutions. Users will also be able to have their Canix Wholesale orders flow directly into Green Check Verified upon completion, eliminating the need to wait for manual uploads or nightly data-dumps.

Green Check Verified counts over 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners, and over the past year, has widened its ability to give financial institutions their own bespoke solutions for building cannabis products and service offerings. GCV continues to tackle one of the most significant challenges facing the industry, namely, that CRBs remain largely underbanked and underserved.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

About Canix

Canix is a cannabis ERP software and seed-to-sale platform for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and distributors. Founded in 2019, the company serves both large commercial operations and standalone single-service operators. Canix provides a suite of tools for cannabis companies to operate efficiently and increase profit margins while remaining compliant with legislative authorities. With Canix, businesses have complete control over their real-time inventory and sales data. For more information about Canix, visit www.canix.com.