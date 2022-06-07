Konica Minolta Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2022 Edition

Ramsey, NJ, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that it ranks among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. Konica Minolta was ranked number thirteen among the top vertical market MSPs in healthcare, which places the company in the top five healthcare MSPs.

The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Moreover, the research affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP business, security and market trends. Key takeaways include:

Surging MSP Revenues: Honorees generated a combined $3.05 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.14 billion million in 2020. The surge involved extremely strong MSP merger and acquisition (M&A) activity; accelerated demand for cloud and cybersecurity services; and successful MSP pivots amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Verticals: The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities.

Managed Security Services: All of the honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection and response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR), 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%).

End-Customer Reach: The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.

Top 10 Strategic Technology Partners: MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (46%), ConnectWise (18%), Datto (18%), Cisco Systems (15%), Dell Technologies (14%), Ingram Micro (13%), Amazon Web Services (10%), SentinelOne (10%), Fortinet (9%) & Tech Data (7%).

Along with its IT Services Division, All Covered, Konica Minolta successfully assists organizations in selecting, implementing and optimizing healthcare compliance, HIPAA services, cybersecurity solutions, revenue cycle management, cloud services, managed IT services and practice management solutions. Its compliance team helps clients meet the security and compliance challenges of the modern world by collaborating on a comprehensive threat assessment to protect data without straining resources such as staff or budget.

“We are so pleased to again be recognized by ChannelE2E as an industry leader providing managed IT, security and compliance solutions to our healthcare clients,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President, Strategic Practices, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta. “Our healthcare portfolio is both holistic and perfectly tailored to this industry, with technologies that enable healthcare systems to operate securely, efficiently and effectively. It is an honor to have our work acknowledged by being included among so many of the top vertical market MSPs.”

“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Konica Minolta and All Covered on this honor,” said Amy Katz, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Businesses worldwide increasingly outsource their most critical security, business automation and IT management requirements to the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.”

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Joe Panettieri, executive Vice President and Editorial Director of ChannelE2E. Find the list and associated report online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ChannelE2E

ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com), a CyberRisk Alliance resource, is the leading digital destination for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit.

About Cyber Risk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now Identiverse, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert.

# # # # #

Attachment