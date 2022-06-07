TripleBlind Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Examination, Continues to Add Layers of Trust Through Third-Party Certifications

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , creator of the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation (PEC), announced today that it has completed its SOC 2® Type 1 examination. By achieving SOC 2 Compliance, TripleBlind customers in the financial services and healthcare industries will benefit from added layers of trust including security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality and privacy.



SOC 2 is an auditing procedure and report that examines an organization’s internal controls for privacy and information security, assessing compliance at a specific point in time. Achieving SOC 2 Compliance, which applies to any service organization that holds, stores or processes customer data in the cloud, indicates that TripleBlind meets the common Trust Services Criteria maintained by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Auditing Standards Board.

To earn this certification, TripleBlind worked closely with compliance-as-a-service platform Laika , which helps companies manage information security and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build trust with customers.

“Since our founding, TripleBlind’s top priority has been to facilitate private and compliant data collaboration to allow for innovation that only comes from analyzing real, sensitive data,” said Gary Moore, Senior Vice President of Engineering at TripleBlind. “SOC 2 certification is important to show that TripleBlind has the correct policies and procedures in place to ensure that our customer’s data is protected. Our customers in all industries are held to the highest privacy standards, and these certifications verify that our solution can unlock the intellectual property value of data while ensuring compliance for them.”

TripleBlind has already begun work with Laika on its SOC 2 Type 2 examination and is expected to complete Type 2 testing later this year. TripleBlind’s SOC 2 Type 1 report is available under NDA to existing and potential customers. To receive a copy of the report, contact TripleBlind here .

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Ensuring Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind’s innovations build on well understood principles, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Our innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies, by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. We support all cloud platforms and unlock the intellectual property value of data, while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR.

TripleBlind compares favorably with existing methods of privacy preserving technology, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .

About Laika

Laika helps businesses manage compliance, obtain security certifications, and build trust in the marketplace. With Laika's software-and-expert services, it has never been easier to implement, maintain, and demonstrate compliance. Get certified faster, close bigger deals, and build scalable security practices that stand the test of any audit.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .