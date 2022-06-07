New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284279/?utm_source=GNW





The global mobile device management market is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2021 to $7.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The market is expected to grow to $18.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%.



The mobile device management market consists of sales of the mobile device management by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a proven methodology and toolset that is being used to provide a workforce mobile productivity tools and applications while keeping corporate data secure. MDM is a type of security software used by an IT department for monitoring, managing, and securing employees’ mobile devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets that are deployed across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.



The main types of mobile device management are solution, services.MDM (mobile device management) is a form of management or security technology that allows IT administrators to monitor, manage, and protect corporate or personal mobile devices that operate on a variety of operating systems.



Mobile device management works on ios, android, windows, macos, other operating systems (linux) operating system that can be deployed on-premises, cloud by small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. The various verticals using mobile device management are banking, financial services and insurance, telecom, retail; healthcare, education, transport and logistics, government and public sector, manufacturing and automotive, and other verticals (information technology).



North America was the largest region in the mobile device management market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mobile device management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The immense growth of the mobile workforce within enterprises is contributing to the growth of the mobile device management market.Mobile workforce refers to a group of employees that isn’t bound by a central physical location.



The companies are increasingly using mobile device management for monitoring and security of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, in the workplace.The strong growth in workforce and need to secured connectivity among workforce is expected to boost mobile device management market.



For instance, according to a new forecast from International Data Corporation, a US based data examiner, in 2020, the U.S. mobile worker population is increasing at a constant rate over the next four years, increasing from 78.5 million in the year 2020 to 93.5 million mobile workers by the year 2024. By the end of the forecast period, IDC is expecting mobile workers to account for nearly 60% of the total U.S. workforce.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile device management market.The key players in the market are launching innovative products to provide an enhanced experience to its enterprise users.



For instance, In January 2020, Sophos Ltd. launched Sophos Intercept X for mobile with new security capabilities. This new solution will prevent users, devices, and data from known and unknown mobile threats.



In December 2020, Ivanti, US-based mobile device management acquired MobileIron for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables customers to collaborate and innovate freely while reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing employee experiences.



MobileIron is a US-based company leading provider of mobile-centric unified endpoint management solutions.



The countries covered in the mobile device management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





