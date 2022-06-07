Diameter Health and Smile CDR Announce Partnership to Provide Best-of-Breed FHIR Solutions

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diameter Health, a data interoperability leader and trusted source for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical data, and Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, today announced a partnership to help organizations deploy their combined best-of-breed, proven HL7® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) solutions. As a result of the partnership, organizations can now implement Diameter Health's Fusion technology for Upcycling Data™ along with Smile CDR's Clinical Data Repository capabilities. These flexibly integrated components can be seamlessly deployed into an organization's existing enterprise data architecture.

FHIR, which governs how health information is codified and delivered, is becoming the data standard of choice for strategic clinical, financial, and operational initiatives, with organizations investing significantly in technology such as analytics and AI to leverage FHIR-enabled data. However, pervasive clinical data quality issues can limit the success of these initiatives. Together, the companies' technologies address the requirement to incorporate legacy clinical data from sources such as electronic health records and make high quality data available in FHIR in real-time for consumption by applications or in analytics.

"As strong proponents of open standards, we are constantly seeking new ways and new partnerships to improve the patient-centricity of our products and services," said James Agnew, Chief Technology Officer, Smile CDR. "Integrating our preeminent FHIR server with Diameter Health's best-of-breed technology for data upcycling, allows for improved clinical data usability and FHIR conversion and, importantly, better sharing of more complete health information for patients, providers and payers."

Diameter Health's Fusion API technology automates the process of upcycling clinical data from its raw state into a data asset that is compliant with national terminology standards, consistent with its original clinical intent, and further enriched for broadscale application. Once upcycled, clinical data is converted in real time to FHIR resources using Diameter Health's FHIR conversion tool, resulting in resources that are as clean, accurate and as complete as possible. The Smile CDR enterprise-grade, open framework data and integration platform then provides a secure and flexible foundation to facilitate interoperable data exchange and enable SMART on FHIR applications.

"We are excited to bring together Smile CDR's best-in-class FHIR and data fabric solutions with Diameter Health's expertise in upcycling clinical data to accelerate the usability of FHIR," explained Harvard Pan, Chief Technology Officer at Diameter Health. "Smile CDR is a leader in delivering technology to the market that brings the promise of FHIR into real-world use. By implementing our solutions together, customers benefit from best-in-class technology that is real-time and scalable."

Both companies are committed to advancing interoperability standards to improve healthcare quality and efficiency and offer commercial support and acceleration for use of FHIR. While organizations can use these solutions for immediate needs such as meeting the Patient Access mandate, implementing an enterprise data architecture with Diameter Health and Smile CDR is a strategic approach to supporting broader clinical and administrative data integration strategies.

About Diameter Health

Diameter Health is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical data. With unmatched clinical informatics expertise, only Diameter Health generates Upcycled Data: the cleanest, clearest, most precise data in the healthcare space. Diameter Health's automated, scalable technology transforms high volumes of multi-source clinical data into an interoperable and flexible data asset that drives better health outcomes and greater efficiency.

Founded in 2013 with a focus on making digital health data universally accessible, organized, and actionable, Diameter Health today supports stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem whose success depends on timely and accurate clinical data at both the patient and population levels. Customers and partners include some of the nation's leading health insurance organizations; health information exchanges (HIEs) and data aggregators; life insurance and insuretech vendors; government agencies; and health information technology (HIT) solution vendors and systems integrators.

For more information, visit https://www.diameterhealth.com or contact us at info@diameterhealth.com.

About Smile CDR Inc.

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7 FHIR standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

