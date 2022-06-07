P2E game 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' revealed its NFT Specifications

Dover, DE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ NFT collection includes a set of 8 Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends NFTs featuring the beloved characters of Pinkfong Wonderstar, the hit 3D animated series of The Pinkfong Company. Each Pinkfong Wonderstar NFT character can be used in the game as a player’s ‘Main Character’ and opens the opportunity to mine tokens through GameFi. It will be available as a BinanceNFTs’ Mystery Box, and users will be able to receive one SR or SSR grade Pinkfong Wonderstar character for each Mystery Box. These Mystery Boxes will be available for purchase on Binance NFT on June 10th for 199 BUSD each.





After signing a license agreement with The PinkfongCompany, the global entertainment company behind the world-renowned Pinkfong Baby Shark, Day1 Entertainment developed P2E game, ‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends,’ based on the Pinkfong Baby Shark IP.



“We are pleased to collaborate with Binance NFT, one of the premier global NFT exchanges. 'Baby Shark BubbleFongFriends' is a game that will bring P2E to the public eye, and this collaboration will add momentum towards our global launch," said a BBF Inc. official.

‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ is a classic arcade bubble-shooter P2E game that is fun and easy to enjoy. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released globally within the first half of this year expect South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, North Korea, and China pursuant to the regulations of each country.

BBF Inc.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.

Website: https://bubblefongnft.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/BubbleFongFriends

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bubblefonggame

