Facade System Global Market Report 2022

The global facade system market is expected to grow from $288.57 billion in 2021 to $314.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow to $441.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.



The facade system market consists of the sale of facade systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are used in construction activities.Facade system is a part of steel construction used to offer vertical and lateral resistance to action like wind and others.



The type of facade system used in construction totally depends on building designs and their scale.Façade systems are structural elements used in construction possessing the properties like resistance to weather, fire, thermal, and acoustic.



Façade systems are available in multiple colors and designs and it supports in minimizing the load on supporting structures of the building.



The main types of façade systems are wood, metal, glass, ceramic, concrete.The wooden façade protects the main structure from the impacts of the outdoors while also serving as a significant architectural and aesthetic feature of the structure.



Wood as a fundamental material for the façade allows for a wide range of cladding options as well as the use of varied profiles and colours. Facade systems have various types such as EIFS, curtain wall, siding, cladding with end users such as residential, commercial, industrial.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the façade systems market in 2021.MEA is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the façade systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in non-residential construction and infrastructural activities is expected to propel the growth of the façade systems market over the coming years.Currently, highly gazed façade systems are popularly used across commercial buildings.



The essential requirements such as resistance to daylighting, ventilation systems, sun control, and dynamic systems are can be fulfilled with the help of advanced facades leading to increasing interest of builders for its usage in non-residential buildings.Majority of the non-residential buildings are now aiming to build the complexes to achieve goals including energy efficiency, sustainability, and a “green” image, with the adoption of advanced technologies glazed facades, are now supporting builders to achieve such goals.



In June 2020, Clark Pacific, prefabricated building systems manufacturer collaborated with Wells Concrete, a US-based precast provider to form Facades Consortium Group LLC to offer infinite façade nationwide for commercial and institutional projects.



The advent of media/digital facades is a key trend gaining popularity in the façade systems market.Media or digital facades are defined as groups of digitally controlled LED nodes that are individually controllable.



Digital facades are usually mounted at the exterior part of the building to form an integral architectural vision.Media/Digital facades are used to transform the external architecture of building into video displays along with digital LED nodes.



For instance, In November 2020, GLAAM Media Glass, Information and communications technology light emitting diode (ICT LED) glass building material provider partnered with ANC to offer integrated and controllable solutions to clients specifically in the U.S. who are looking for expert media façade technology. Digital billboards and outdoor commercial displays are some of the popular application areas of media/digital façade technology. The increasing demand for the digital façade is driving the demand for its implementation across the façade system market.



In December 2019, YKK AP America Inc., an America-based commercial façade system provider acquired Erie Architectural Products Group (Erie AP), a Canada-based high-performance facades manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the YKK AP’s customer base across North America and company will be able to offer specialized façade solutions to their customers.



The countries covered in the façade System market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





