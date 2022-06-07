New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Efficient Windows Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284275/?utm_source=GNW

The global energy efficient windows market is expected to grow from $10.47 billion in 2021 to $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to grow to $15.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



The energy-efficient windows market consists of sales of energy-efficient windows by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent the escape of conditioned air from buildings and homes. The energy efficient windows come in range of frame materials and styles and are made of two or three glass panes sealed in a single unit, surrounded by a frame made from unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC), wood, or any other material.



The main operating types of energy efficient windows market include awning, casement, double hung, fixed, hopper, and sliding.The awning energy efficient windows swing open from the bottom up which are operated by cranking a handle, while pushing the bottom of the sash out, providing excellent ventilation while keeping rainwater out.



The different energy efficient windows components include frame, glass and hardware.The different energy efficient windows glazing type include double glazing, triple glazing and other glazing types.



The applications of energy efficient windows include new construction, renovation and reconstruction for end-users including residential and non-residential.



North America was the largest region in the energy efficient windows market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in energy efficient windows market.



The regions covered in the energy efficient windows market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing environmental awareness and the widespread adoption of green buildings are expected to propel the growth of the energy-efficient windows market.Green buildings have adopted the practice of creating structures and using processes to create environmentally, responsible, and resource-efficient from beginning to the end of the construction of the building.



These energy-efficient buildings provide a significant reduction of the energy required for heating and cooling, independent of the energy and the equipment that will be chosen to heat or cool the building. For instance, according to EnergyStar, a USA-based government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, in the year 2020, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR, saving $1.6 billion and more than 5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided. Therefore, increasing environmental awareness and the widespread adoption of green buildings are driving the growth of the energy efficient windows market.



Increasing research and development in the energy-efficient windows is a key trend in the energy-efficient windows equipment market.Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing efficient windows, which are capable of reducing wastage and energy consumption.



For instance, in 2020, at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, researchers have developed a ’smart’ energy-efficient window, which is around 30% more energy-efficient than commercially available low-emissivity (energy-efficient) glass. It has been made by placing hydrogel-based liquid within glass panels and found that it can reduce up to 45% of energy consumption in buildings in simulations, compared to traditional glass windows.



In January 2020, Saint-Gobain S.A., a France-based manufacturing company has acquired Continental Building Products for a deal amount of approximately $1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to broaden Saint-Gobain’s asset portfolio and enhance its ability to provide a wider customer base with innovative solutions by increasing its presence in regions in the United States. Continental Building Products is a USA-based construction company that specializes in manufacturing of energy-efficient windows, gypsum wallboard, joint compound, residential, and commercial services.



The countries covered in the energy efficient windows market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





