Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

June 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.



Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bo Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15901/4/6

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 7.56 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 237 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 283 Unit price: 7.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 520 Volume weighted average price: 7.39456 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 7.54708 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 413 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 413 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 309 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 309 Volume weighted average price: 7.57 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 206 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 291 Unit price: 7.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 497 Volume weighted average price: 7.39414 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 886 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 1341 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 472 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 2843 Volume weighted average price: 7.58284 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 7.59 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 408 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 408 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 92 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 811 Unit price: 7.37 EUR

(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(3): Volume: 498 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1402 Volume weighted average price: 7.38132 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 410 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 455 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 865 Volume weighted average price: 7.55052 EUR





Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



