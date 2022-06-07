New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284274/?utm_source=GNW

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market consists of sales of vacuum pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in chemical process industries, particularly for the need of solvent recovery, vacuum filtration, and vapour recovery.Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotating positive displacement machines providing process vacuum in several industrial applications for handling dirty and potentially dangerous gas streams.



These liquid ring vacuum pumps are extensively used in bioethanol during distillation and rectification.



The main liquid ring vaccum pump stages include single and multiple.The single-stage liquid ring vacuum pumps has one pair of rotors, cylinders, and sliding blades and produces a vacuum of 50 torrs, assuming air is being pumped and the seal-liquid water at 30°C (85F) or less.



The different liquid ring vaccum pump materials include cast iron, stainless steel and other materials. The different liquid ring vaccum pump capacities include <500 cfm, 500cfm-1500cfm and >1500 cfm, for different end users such as chemical processing, oil and gas, power, paper and pulp, and general process industries.

The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The market is expected to grow to $2.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the liquid ring vaccum pump market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in the liquid ring vaccum pump market.



The regions covered in the liquid ring vaccum pump market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising investments oil and gas sector are expected to propel the growth of liquid ring vacuum pumps.Investments in the oil and gas sector have increased especially in the downstream sector which drives the demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps.



The vacuum pumps in the oil and gas sector are used for processes that include filling, filtration, cooling, crystallizing, distillation, deaeration of caustic solutions, solvent recovery, and many more. The global investment in new downstream oil refining and integrated chemicals capacity will average $55 billion per year to 2025, leading global crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity to increase by 1.7% annually. These investments will lead to an increasing market of liquid ring vacuum markets. Therefore, the rising investments in the oil and gas sector are driving the growth of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market.



New product launches are the key trend gaining popularity in the liquid rings vacuum pumps market.The key players operating in the liquid rings vacuum pumps market are developing innovative technologies to cope with humid and dusty environments, and offer sustainable productivity.



For instance, in 2020, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, a USA-based company that offers liquid ring, rotary van, and large capacity liquid ring pumps and compressors, as well as water and solvent sealed liquid ring vacuum pump systems has introduced the first model of new series of liquid ring vacuum pumps called The Vmax Plus. It is a 10 HP oil-sealed Liquid ring vacuum pump system designed for the toughest applications in the industrial, building supplies (CNC machining), aerospace, plastics, packaging, medical, and other key industries.



In January 2020, Atlas Copco, a Sweden-based industrial company acquired Dekker Vacuum Technologies for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to be beneficial for Atlas Copco as it will complement their existing portfolio in the liquid ring pump market and will enable them to serve more vacuum applications to the customers.



The acquired business will also become part of the industrial vacuum division within the vacuum technique business area. Dekker Vacuum Technologies is a USA-based company that offers liquid ring, rotary van, and large capacity liquid ring pumps and compressors, as well as water and solvent, sealed liquid ring vacuum pump systems, and other service solutions for industrial applications.



The countries covered in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





