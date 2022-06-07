Judge Consulting Recognized as a CRN Solution Provider in North America

WAYNE, Pa., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting has been named to the Solution Provider 500 (SP500) for the first time by CRN – a premier reseller media company. The annual SP 500 list recognizes the top integrators, service providers, and IT consultants in North America by services revenue. Providers must offer hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, business transformation, digital transformation, and hybrid work environments for inclusion in this list.



The complexity of IT has increased exponentially in recent years. And along with surges of cybersecurity threats, economy-wide issues like supply chain disruptions, and calls for sustainability, businesses across the country are relying increasingly on solution providers for more than solely IT. They require services and expertise to address these current complexities. Managing these challenges is what Judge Consulting does best.

“Our services are fully selectable, customizable, and scalable, which allows our clients to pick and choose the services they need to help grow their business. We offer all managed IT services, including management consulting, custom development, infrastructure services, helpdesk, PMO services, cloud implementations, network solutions, and much more. Our clients leverage us to manage various aspects of their IT services,” stated John Battaglia, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. We are proud and honored to be added to this influential list of Solution Providers as recognized by CRN.”

Judge Consulting offers a distinct range of expert skill sets for easy integration into any business. As a Solution Provider, Judge Consulting collaborates with companies to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently.

The Solution Provider 500 collectively generated $434.9 billion in revenue in 2021, up 7.9 percent from the $403 billion generated by last year’s Solution Provider 500.

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies, and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

Judge Consulting was previously named CFO Tech Outlook’s Top Digital Transformation Consulting Companies.