Seramount Reveals the 2022 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women

New York, NY, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seramount, part of EAB, revealed the 2022 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women today. Seramount continues to explore ways organizations can move more women into top positions, while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

This is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs, and flexibility programs.

“We are pleased to report that our 2022 list of Top Companies for Executive Women shows a small increase from 2021 in the number of women in senior leadership roles and in the prevalence of policies to train and advance them,” says Betty Spence, PhD, Head, Women’s Advancement at Seramount. “We are relieved to learn that women continued to move into leadership despite the pandemic, and we hope that in today’s hybrid work environment, women’s advancement will progress at an even faster pace.”

The top 10 companies are as follows (in alphabetical order): AbbVie, Bon Secours Mercy Health System, Dechert LLP, Estée Lauder Companies, FleishmanHillard, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal USA, Nationwide, and Zoetis Inc.

Highlights of the 2022 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women:

The percentage of women corporate executives increased 1 percentage point to 35 percent versus 34 percent in 2021. Female board of directors also increased 2 percentage points to 38 percent from 36 percent in 2021.

Forty-five percent of the top 20 percent highest-paid employees are women, up from 41 percent in 2021.

The percentage of female corporate executives with P&L responsibilities has remained the same year over year at 30 percent.

Eighty-nine percent of winning companies hold managers accountable for hiring and advancing women, compared to 81 percent in 2021. The most prevalent means are through performance reviews and bonus compensation.

Seventy-five percent of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women offer formal sponsorship, up from 68 percent in 2021.

Seventy-two percent compensate managers for DEI results (including women’s representation), up from 55 percent in 2021.

Methodology

The 2022 Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on pertinent topics, including female representation at all levels, but focuses on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2021 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many female employees take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 US employees.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with over 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com.