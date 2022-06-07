Aesthetic Medicine Market Projected to Cross USD 107 Billion with a CAGR of 9.3% by 2028- Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern life-style and innovative aesthetic device manufacturers are the key factors driving the Aesthetic Medicine Market . Also, the demand in aesthetic surgery such as tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), breast augmentation, breast reduction, eyelid surgery, nose reshaping (rhinoplasty), face lift and removal of fat (liposuction) are generating demand for the Aesthetic Medicine Market. Furthermore, growing awareness among the young population about cosmetic procedures fuels the market in the forecast years.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 62.8 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Aesthetic Medicine Market size is expected to reach USD 107 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/aesthetic-medicine-market-1604/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Awareness for Aesthetic Treatment in the Geriatric Population

Aesthetic procedures are quite famous in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, around 4.6 million cosmetic procedures have taken place in North America and South America. Brazil is ranking second in the aesthetic procedures with 2 million surgeries per year. In 2019, the total expenditure on aesthetic surgeries went 2 times that of non-surgical procedures. The popularity varies from region to region.

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there was an overall rise of 4.5% in the number of aesthetic procedures. These are few factors that are boosting the demand for aesthetic procedures among the geriatric population and thus impacting the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Aesthetic Medicine market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% during the forecast period.

The Aesthetic Medicine market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 62.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 107 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Aesthetic Medicine market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/aesthetic-medicine-market-1604/0

Benefits of Purchasing Aesthetic Medicine Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Aesthetic Medicine Market:

Type Surgical Non-Surgical

Product Energy-Based Non Energy-Based Others

Gender Male Female

End Use Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Beauty Centers and Medical Spas Dermatology Clinics Home Settings

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/aesthetic-medicine-market-1604

Restrain: High Chances of Risk and Clinical Complications

According to an American Society of plastic surgeons, around 25,000 complications are recorded every year around the globe. The growing risks of hematoma, seroma, blood loss, infection, nerve damage, and other things are commonly seen in patients opting for aesthetic procedures. The potential damage and nerve damage might cause a permanent failure of the skin. Aesthetic procedures are operated by professional surgeons but 7% of the overall surgeons are not certified to operate these procedures, hence chances of failure might occur. These are some of the restraining factors that are hampering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/aesthetic-medicine-market-1604/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Aesthetic Medicine Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Aesthetic Medicine Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. The U.S leads the aesthetic procedures trend and thus Aesthetic Medicine Market. The rising disposable income and growing concerns towards individual’s physical appearance is driving the demand for aesthetic procedures in this region.

Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest growing in Aesthetic Medicine Market. Countries in APAC are witnessing high growth rates in coming years. Increasing knowledge and a growing young population is fuelling the demand for cosmetic and plastic surgery in this region.

List of Prominent Players in Aesthetic Medicine Market:

AbbVie (Allergan)

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Galderma

LUMENIS Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Aesthetics

PHOTOMEDEX

Syneron Candela

CUTERA Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Aesthetic Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Surgical, Non-surgical), by Product (Energy-based, Non Energy-based, Others), by Gender (Male, Female), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Beauty centers and medical spas, Dermatology clinics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/aesthetic-medicine-market-616896

Recent Developments:

In November 2020, AbbVie (US) acquired Allergan (Ireland) to form a global segment Allergan Aesthetics in order to improve its medical aesthetics product line.

In January 2019, HRA Pharma (France) acquired Merz (Germany) to enhance its product portfolio in surgical medical aesthetics.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Aesthetic Medicine Market?

How will the Aesthetic Medicine Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Aesthetic Medicine Market?

What is the Aesthetic Medicine market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Aesthetic Medicine Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Aesthetic Medicine Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



• Surgical



• Non-Surgical



• Product



• Energy-Based



• Non-Energy-Based



• Others



• Gender



• Male



• Female



• End Use



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Beauty Centers and Medical Spas



• Dermatology Clinics



• Home Settings



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • AbbVie (Allergan)



• Alma Lasers



• Cynosure



• Galderma



• LUMENIS Inc



• Johnson & Johnson



• Merz Aesthetics



• PHOTOMEDEX



• Syneron Candela



• CUTERA Inc.



• Bausch Health Companies Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/aesthetic-medicine-market-1604/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Anti-Aging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/anti-aging-market-1641

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/anti-aging-market-1641 Skin Care Products Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/skin-care-products-market-1634

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/skin-care-products-market-1634 Halal Bodywash Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/halal-bodywash-market-0892

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/halal-bodywash-market-0892 Air Purification System Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/air-purification-system-market-0826

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: