Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 27/5/2022
|306,626
|556.16
|170,532,293
|Monday, 30 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|Tuesday, 31 May 2022
|3,055
|530.71
|1,621,313
|Wednesday, 1 June 2022
|2,130
|522.19
|1,112,273
|Thursday, 2 June 2022
|245
|525.00
|128,625
|Friday, 3 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|In the period 30/5/2022 - 3/6/2022
|5,430
|527.11
|2,862,211
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 3/6/2022
|312,056
|555.65
|173,394,504
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,832,780 treasury shares corresponding to 7.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
