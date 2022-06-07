Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2022

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 27/5/2022 306,626 556.16 170,532,293   
Monday, 30 May 2022 0 0.00 0   
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 3,055 530.71 1,621,313   
Wednesday, 1 June 2022 2,130 522.19 1,112,273   
Thursday, 2 June 2022 245 525.00 128,625   
Friday, 3 June 2022 0 0.00 0   
In the period 30/5/2022 - 3/6/2022 5,430 527.11 2,862,211   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 3/6/2022 312,056 555.65 173,394,504   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,832,780 treasury shares corresponding to 7.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Attachments

2022-06-07 FBM30-22 SBB-w22 ENG 2022-06-07 FBM30-22 SBB-w22 appendix