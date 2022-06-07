Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 27/5/2022 306,626 556.16 170,532,293 Monday, 30 May 2022 0 0.00 0 Tuesday, 31 May 2022 3,055 530.71 1,621,313 Wednesday, 1 June 2022 2,130 522.19 1,112,273 Thursday, 2 June 2022 245 525.00 128,625 Friday, 3 June 2022 0 0.00 0 In the period 30/5/2022 - 3/6/2022 5,430 527.11 2,862,211 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 3/6/2022 312,056 555.65 173,394,504 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,832,780 treasury shares corresponding to 7.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

