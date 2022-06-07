Pasadena Villa Outpatient Mental Health Treatment Clinic Opens in Norfolk, Virginia

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Pasadena Villa Outpatient location in Norfolk, Virginia. This is the seventh Pasadena Villa Outpatient location and the third in Virginia. Developed to address an underserved market need, the Norfolk location will offer treatment to individuals facing mental health and co-occurring disorders.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):

1.26 million adults in Virginia have a mental health condition

Only about 4 in 10 people in Virginia with a mental health condition received any treatment in the past year

Almost 2.2 million Virginia residents live in a mental health professional shortage area

"The Odyssey Outpatient Network has a continuously growing presence in Virginia. Through the opening of our new clinic in Norfolk, we have an opportunity to share our message, break down the stigma that surrounds mental healthcare, and help more people achieve mental wellness," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "The Odyssey Outpatient Network is addressing the region's significant demand for evidence-based mental health outpatient treatment. We are proud to bring these services to Norfolk and the greater Hampton Roads area."

To meet the treatment needs of the Norfolk community, Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Norfolk provides psychiatric partial and intensive outpatient programming for adults of all genders (18 years or older) who are struggling with anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorders, personality disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Norfolk location also offers a virtual intensive outpatient program (V-IOP) to support access for those further away. The Norfolk clinic is currently in-network with several insurance providers and offers clients flexibility with multiple payment options.

Clinical programming includes evidence-based group-based therapy with individual psychotherapy, family sessions, and medication management as indicated by treatment plans. Board-certified psychiatrists oversee treatment, conduct psychiatric evaluations, and offer medical consultations. In partnership with our preferred clinical partnerships, our clients and families experience a seamless transition after completing treatment.

To learn more, visit the Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Norfolk web page.

——————————-

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

Media Contact:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

vickis@odysseybh.com

615-864-8145

Related Images











Image 1: Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Norfolk





Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Norfolk









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment