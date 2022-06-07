TouchSource Launches All-in-One Digital Signage Software Solution

DENVER, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TouchSource announced the availability of its new digital directory package that rolls five popular solution elements into a single subscription service. TouchSource Express™ delivers simple yet powerful digital directory application software together with convenient digital onboarding, directory design services, a media player covered by a lifetime warranty, and unlimited remote support. Customers provide power, internet and connect TouchSource Express into the client-provided, compatible hardware for a fast way to upgrade visitor and employee experience.

TouchSource, the leader in smart digital signage, offers award-winning interactive visitor and tenant software and turnkey signage solutions. TouchSource equips busy property managers with online access to update listings, building announcements, and leasing opportunities. Building owners can further upgrade visitor services with wayfinding, transit, traffic, digital art, virtual receptionist and more for today's modern buildings.

With TouchSource Express, cost-conscious property owners and busy property managers receive powerful directory software along with outsourced design and unlimited remote support from North America-based engineers. The solution includes warrantied coverage of the media player in case of hardware issues or the age of the device for as long as the subscription is active. The solution is compatible with any HD display that has HDMI ports—which is common for most digital display products for the last decade. And there are no per-user fees as compared with many of today's PropTech software solutions—pricing is per directory unit and accessible by your entire team.

In today's hybrid working world, digital building signage is emerging as a necessity to welcome back tenants, employees, and visitors to facilities. People want modern directories that enhance the aesthetics of their buildings, deliver advanced content, and can be managed easily. TouchSource Express provides that solution. The solution saves time, money and hassle and still comes with the full customer-focused experience that TouchSource is known for. As a result, building owners can improve visitor experience, maximize the life of their pre-existing hardware investments, and reduce the complexity and costs from do-it-yourself products or mom-and-pop shop designs.

"Property and facility managers around the country have told me that nobody has time to spend on burdensome work, lousy tech support and surprise costs," said TouchSource CEO Ajay Kapoor. "They need an easy way to upgrade, update, and uplift their properties. That's why we designed TouchSource Express. Your hardware, our software, our service, our designers, and our quality. It's powerful yet simple. Clients can plug and play our cutting-edge software on their existing hardware. When you need new hardware, call us. In the meantime, gear up your visitor experience with a team you can trust to be there for you."

