Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Health Authority Develops Mobile App to Directly Connect with Patients, Community Members, and Staff

PELICAN RAPIDS, Manitoba, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Health Authority (SCNHA) is incredibly active online, hosting regular community activities and workshops, immunization clinics, weight-loss and healthy meal competitions to encourage good nutrition and active lifestyles, and prenatal and postnatal support and care for members of the community. Previously SCNHA had been conducting all of these activities via their Facebook page, however given the constant privacy concerns, worries surrounding misinformation and hate speech, and general feeling of mistrust towards its parent company Meta, leadership felt it best to move operations to a custom app where they fully control who is accessing information and where their data is stored.



SCNHA chose to work with Aivia Inc. and utilize the Communikit platform—the first and fastest-growing software platform for progressive Indigenous leaders and organizations. Communikit enables rapid communication between SCNHA and their community members, patients, staff, and the public via push notifications.

“A big part of why we selected Communikit as our communications platform is due to the data integrity,” stated Health Director Richard Gott, “Any data submitted to SCNHA via the mobile app is kept totally private. The only user data that is stored on Communikit’s servers is the login information for our users, all other data is sent directly from the user’s device to an SCNHA email address with no stops at the server; this lets our users feel safe in sending us messages regarding their health.”

The Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Health Authority mobile app is available today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free download. Register now to get immediate access to community health events, workshops, resources, and more.

About Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Health Authority

Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Health Authority provides health services to the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation and surrounding area. Provided services include pickup and delivery of prescriptions, wellness calls, ambulance services, access to doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners, immunizations, and other vital health services.

