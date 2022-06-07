A Thrilling Summer Read: CAPRICORN CHUCK’S CRUEL WORLD Has All The Feels

Charleston, SC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up in the seventies was a special time for Steve Pendelton. Looking back on his youth, he wistfully recalls carefree days jamming in rock bands, playing sports, and driving fast muscle cars. Reared by two hard-working entrepreneurs, Pendelton was raised in a world of opportunity, and he witnessed firsthand the legacy he inherited. Finally nearing retirement, he decided to start writing books to reflect the loss, drama, action, triumph and love that come with life experience.

In his debut novel published by Palmetto Publishing, Capricorn Chuck’s Cruel World, he tells the story of Chuck Barreto, a corrections officer in his early thirties. Although the book is fiction, Pendelton, like Chuck, also served as a corrections officer, and his personal experience gave him unique insight while developing Chuck’s narrative. Haunted by the death of the love of his life yet yearning to move forward, Chuck is unwittingly caught in a web of deceit after inheriting a piece of land and soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a far-reaching conspiracy.

Chuck has suffered some tough losses in life and is at a major crossroads...a sentiment that Pendelton believes is resoundingly relatable. But Pendelton’s characters are anything but predictable, and readers can expect some good Hitchockian twists along the way. An epic ride, the book will leave readers on the edge of their seat and eager for more. And the good news is…they won’t have to wait long. A sequel is in the works.

Capricorn Chuck’s Cruel World is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Steve Pendelton, please visit his social media platforms.

Attachment