Free URAC Health Care Webinar - Data and Defense: Protecting Patient Information

Washington, DC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC is hosting a FREE Webinar a webinar on Thursday, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. where URAC’s President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD, and URAC’s Chief Information Officer, Maggie Cornett, RN, MS, will lead a discussion about protecting organizations’ and patients’ data while working across health systems, practices and clinics to improve care.

Register at https://www.urac.org/event/data-and-defense-protecting-patient-information-while-providing-better-care/

The speakers will review the large and small things to consider when sharing data with other health organizations and how ultimately, the safe sharing of data can lead to improved patient outcomes and better care.

media contact:

Laura Wood

lwood@urac.org

202-216-9010 (Option 5)