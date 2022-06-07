Free URAC Health Care Webinar - Data and Defense: Protecting Patient Information

One of the top threats to the country is data security, and health care organizations aren’t immune to that threat.

| Source: URAC URAC

Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES

Washington, DC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC is hosting a FREE Webinar a webinar on Thursday, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. where URAC’s President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD, and URAC’s Chief Information Officer, Maggie Cornett, RN, MS, will lead a discussion about protecting organizations’ and patients’ data while working across health systems, practices and clinics to improve care.  

Register at https://www.urac.org/event/data-and-defense-protecting-patient-information-while-providing-better-care/

The speakers will review the large and small things to consider when sharing data with other health organizations and how ultimately, the safe sharing of data can lead to improved patient outcomes and better care. 

media contact:
Laura Wood
lwood@urac.org
202-216-9010 (Option 5)

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Healthcare
                            
                            
                                health care
                            
                            
                                webinar
                            
                            
                                data
                            
                            
                                hippa
                            
                            
                                patient data
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data